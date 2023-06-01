Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Obviously (Manhattan District Attorney) Alvin Bragg's people haven't ridden the subways for quite some time. Well, I have. It's like sitting in a soda can with no air conditioning, windows that open only 6 inches. Doors on both ends of the car are locked and there isn't a police presence anywhere to be found. While the train sits idling between stations, a drooling, snarling lunatic is standing over you, breathing fire, while up and down the car, people sit side by side, staring into their newspapers, or their phones, while the person sitting beside them is being raped, beaten, robbed. This particular sewer dweller, punched a 67-year-old woman in her face so hard, her nose and eye socket was broken. The beast standing over her is laughing as he goes through her belongings. He sputters "Don' care if I die. Ain' fraid no cops."

This idiot prosecutor wants one of these victims to ask. "How may I help you?" (I'll wait for the laughter to stop.)

I was a transit worker driving the early shift in the Brooklyn ghetto for 25 years. I had my steady riders, honest hard working folks that were up at 3 a.m., out to a job paying them 9-10 dollars an hour. We had a rapport, I watched out for them "Hey man I'm a quarter short this trip. Can I get ya next week?" My reply, "Hop on buddy, let's get you to work." So I know both ends of the spectrum — the good the bad and the ugly.

A Marine stepped up to stop the bullying of frightened, people. He is now being railroaded. Remember the old man working the late shift in the Bodega? Remember what Bragg did to him for defending himself?

Where were the police that the mayor claims is on the job?

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury