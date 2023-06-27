Apparently the newly reorganized Post Star is promoting personal attacks on letter-writers as opposed to the positions presented. On June 22 James Tomaski opined, in sum and substance, that patriotism is synonymous with American Exceptionalism. Tomaski’s position is not based on logic, reason or comprehension of the fact that America is exceptional because our collective flaws are freely and candidly discussed. Thank you Bernice (Mennis). Excelsior Excel E Pluribus Unum. Fight Truth Decay.