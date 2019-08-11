Editor:
Yes, Trump has made America great again. I can see it every time I turn on the news or pick up a newspaper. People being killed for nothing everywhere. I guess it must be a thrill to take a gun and just mow people down because you feel like it. He will get his wall, even though we should be building bridges, not walls. People being held as prisoners in camps that are nothing but concentration camps, people departing their jobs like seats on a sinking ship in his government. Yes, Mr. Trump, you and your admirers will give you four more years to be finishing your destruction in making America great again. So tweet and Twitter to your heart’s content and blame everyone else for the troubles in our poor country, because we all know you are as pure as the snowflakes that fall from Heaven. “America, America God shed his grace on thee,” but the evil has given us the biggest black eye there is. May we all survive all the evil that is around us. Amen. And bless all the fallen.
Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls