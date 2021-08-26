 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Make voice heard in Warrensburg



Editor:

This letter is in response to Warrensburg’s Town Councilperson Larkin’s proposal of a one-year moratorium on an unsupported district added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001. Wake up Warrensburg Taxpaying Property Owners !!!! . This moratorium may be about 226 properties now but whose property is next?

This moratorium places restrictions on homeowners that according to Federal law is prohibited.

I for one would like to remain in the 21st century and be part of a democracy where I am free to speak and be represented by individuals who believe in democracy and not be transported to England in the 15th century where King Richard III and his merry men ruled, increasing his monarchy by forcing landowners to relinquish their lands or fight to the death defending it. I urge all taxpaying property owners to make your voice heard and attend the Town Board meeting Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

Joyce Reed, Warrensburg

