Editor:
Thanks for your editorial, “State takes big step in war against tobacco.”
For reference, the state and county health departments already do carry out undercover sting operations of licensed retail tobacco stores to detect any underage sales activity.
The state Health Department periodically publishes the results. The most recent report, covering the 12 months ending March 31, 2016, showed a statewide compliance rate of 95 percent. It also showed that of 115 tobacco stings conducted in Warren County that year, there were only four sales to minors, a compliance rate of 96.5 percent compliance rate — better than the statewide average (see Appendix 1).
This begs the question, if the statistics show that Warren County stores are, by and large, preventing youth access to tobacco, where are teen smokers getting tobacco products? The answer, you will find, is from social sources — older friends and relatives who ignore the tobacco purchase age, whether it's 18, 21 or 30. Regrettably, that’s why Tobacco 21 isn’t going to do much good.
How do we stop teenagers from smoking if they’re getting cigarettes and vaping products from social sources? Part of the answer is by making it illegal for them to possess and use tobacco and vaping products. Currently — incredibly — there’s no law against teen smoking or vaping. If it were a civil violation, at least you could take the product away from them and direct them to a smoking cessation class.
Jim Calvin, President, New York Association of Convenience Stores, Albany