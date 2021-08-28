Letter to the editor: Make the bridge safe for walking

Editor:
Any chance, someplace in the budget, Glens Falls could budget funds to make walking across the bridge to SGF safe? When it rains, we get soaked. When it snows ... watch out for snowplows & there is NO WAY to avoid an oncoming car if it is out of control.
We used to have concrete guards to protect walking pedestrians ... I walked that bridge every Saturday as a kid going to dance class ... would never allow a child, any age, of mine to do that today.
Why were they never replaced?
Pam Dougherty, Glens Falls