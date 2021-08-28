 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Make the bridge safe for walking

Letter to the editor: Make the bridge safe for walking

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Any chance, someplace in the budget, Glens Falls could budget funds to make walking across the bridge to SGF safe? When it rains, we get soaked. When it snows ... watch out for snowplows & there is NO WAY to avoid an oncoming car if it is out of control.

We used to have concrete guards to protect walking pedestrians ... I walked that bridge every Saturday as a kid going to dance class ... would never allow a child, any age, of mine to do that today.

Why were they never replaced?

Pam Dougherty, Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News