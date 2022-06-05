Letter to the editor: Make sure your voice gets heard

Editor:

Many people don’t want you to vote, they could lose power. They make it confusing and hard to understand. It is not about you picking the winner. It is about you trying to make the best decision at the time for the representative for you.

1. Choose that you want to vote. It is a responsibility that you have to invest in.

2. Find out how to register to vote in your area. Many county boards of elections have the answers to your questions. You may want to join a party so you can vote in its primary, but you do not need to join a party.

3. Understand that you are hiring a person to represent you in government. That means you have to choose a metric to judge that person by. Note: I use the metric: “Will it help the future of the children?” I feel that government needs to help give opportunities so children can have a better future than I did.

4. Using your metric, decide if the candidate will be a “servant leader” to represent you. Does the candidate show an understanding they are there for you?

5. Find out what choices you have to vote and know how and where to vote. Having a plan to vote and being prepared is important to success.

6. Go vote. Helping others to vote will make you feel like you are winning!

7. What to expect? You still will have someone representing you, even if they are not our choice. Make sure you are a voice that they hear. Democracy is a participation form of government; the more people participate, the better it is.

As an election inspector I have helped thousands of people to vote.

Thanks.

An American voter!

Stuart Thomas, Saratoga Springs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0