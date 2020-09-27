 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Make right choice instead of hypocrisy

Editor:

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ruth Bader Ginsburg said to her granddaughter.

The Senate refused to put forth the Supreme Court nomination of President Obama because it was so close to the election (about eight months.) Now there are fewer than 45 days. It would be hypocritical and corrupt to even consider an appointment to the Supreme Court.

Republicans — and that includes our congresswoman of the 21st District — stand up for what is right.

Lorraine Duvall, Keene

