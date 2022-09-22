Letter to the editor: Make peace with your maker today

To correct all that plagues America would be to ignore the distractions of the media and their cohorts of today and start a full-scale investigation of the Clinton organization. Their influence is the most destructive of any current or past ones in my memory.

Cast your efforts off the Trump distraction and go directly to the root of the problem, Clinton and the party of destruction including Gates and Soros with their programs.

Ideas may be good like electric vehicles but how do you dispose of the depleted batteries and the other chemical waste produced? This is speaking of the USA.

Better to think of the weather. The news recently labeled a storm as a one-in-a-1,000-year storm, not a 100-year-storm or a 500-year-storm but a 1,000-year-storm. God's Word warns us of increased frequency and intensity of the storms. We may be concerned with the wrong subjects. Does anyone reflect on God’s Word as they watch the weather reports and see the devastation, floods, fires, mudslides and deaths world-wide?

The United States was meant to be a beacon of light to help lead the world into a position of knowledge and a relationship with the Creator. Just like the first inhabitants of this world (the angels, now led by Satan) who rebelled against the authority of God and were cast down, now humanity in his pride and quest for all power and authority has chosen the same path. The results for man and his future are not looking good.

Prepare for a bad winter and make peace with your maker today.

Carl Thomas, Stony Creek