Letter to the editor: Make Earth Bill an urgent priority

Editor:

A teammate on www.EarthBill.org recently sent me information describing six levels of involvement about the climate crisis. I ranked at the top — “alarmed.” I always hope my alarm propels me to action.

“Clean” energy standards are now buzzwords throughout various climate proposals but can mislead through “false” or green-washed solutions such as biomass, incinerating trash for energy, technological carbon capture and nuclear and fracked gas.

“Renewable Energy Standards,” by definition, mandate cessation of fossil fuel extraction, regulating industry to replace with clean renewables.

The Earth Bill proposes 100% renewables in:

• Electricity by utilities;

• EV’s by manufacturers;

• Regenerative agriculture — reducing U.S. emissions by up to 80% by 2030.

The capacity to implement these standards exists but depends on political will; regenerative agriculture — (“no till,” managed grazing, cover crops, elimination of chemicals and of consolidated animal factories) — promises to extract a huge amount of carbon from the atmosphere and harbor it into our hungry soils.