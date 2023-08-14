Financial Aid: As I do the Post Star's Sunday crossword puzzle today with a pen and a magnifying glass, I have an idea. How about going down one more font size for those clues in your paper version? There might be a large financial prize for the printed local newspaper with the most unreadable Sunday puzzle clues. You're already soooo close. You could use the prize money to re-hire Bob Henke.
Letter to the Editor: Make crossword font smaller
