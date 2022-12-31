Letter to the editor: Make a smoke-free resolution for 2023

My first memory of smoking was my mother offering me one whole dollar to find where my dad had mysteriously disappeared to. I ran around the house yelling, “Dad! Hello?” With nowhere left to search, I stumbled into the garage and was bombarded with a heavy cloud of smoke from his lit cigarette. I watched the color drain from his face as he told me to leave the garage. Excitedly I ran back to my mother to collect my dollar and a pat on the head.

My father wasn’t aware at the time that this was a tactic my mother used to reinforce his desire to stop smoking. Over the years, I watched the most determined and regimented person in my life struggle to stop a behavior he no longer wished to continue. With each new year came a resolution to stop smoking coupled with a corresponding strategy whether it be cold turkey, Nicorette gum, patches, or lozenges.

As an adult, talking with my dad about his experience quitting smoking, I was surprised to learn the impact that watching others smoke, and the availability of cigarettes around him, had on his ability to quit. Every time he achieved a period of abstinence from smoking, there would be a giant display of cigarettes behind a checkout counter, testing his commitment to quitting. Another couple of weeks of not inhaling what he knew were toxins in his body were always met with people smoking outside the bowling alley or the grocery market, fueling his desire to pick up “one more” pack.

It's not surprising that my dad wanted to quit, as most adult smokers do want to quit. I was surprised to learn that more than half of adult cigarette smokers report having made a quit attempt in the past year. Unfortunately, fewer than one in 10 adults who smoke cigarettes succeed in quitting each year. Smokers who are trying to quit aren’t just facing a battle against the powerful chemical addiction to nicotine, they’re also up against the temptations placed in their community by the tobacco industry with marketing of products behind retailer counters. Our loved ones attempting to break their addictions are challenged by temptation while watching other people around them using tobacco products outside the places they work and visit in their local communities.

The start of a new year is the perfect time for our local businesses to support community members on their journeys to quit using tobacco products. For example, businesses can implement smoke-free policies and provide cessation resources to employees. The Clear the Air in the Southern Adirondacks (CASA) program has free resources available to support the implementation of smoke-free policies including smoke-free signage, sample policy language, and connection to cessation resources.

If you are interested in learning how you can support our community members in their journey to a healthier life by adopting a smoke-free policy at your business or organization, reach out to us at casa@ahihealth.org or cbradley@ahihealth.org.

Christopher Bradley