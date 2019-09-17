Editor:
I know elections for a seat on the Lake George Town Board are a couple of months away, but I just want to remind you of what your tax dollars are doing.
A while ago all but Dan Hurley of the Lake George Town Board voted to give the head of the Building and Grounds a $7,000 raise; with the use of a town truck to go back and forth at your expense, no tools in it, to come and go how he wants. He is making over $90,000 with benefits. The rest of his crew and all of the Highway Department starts early and on time. Not him, 8-ish.
Do we really need to give him $90,000 with benefits and use of a truck, all to just supervise? That is what the board, not Mr. Hurley, said his job is; $90,000 to have lawns mowed and buildings clean.
I talk to other area departments and all they can say – Wow! Really, do the taxpayers know this? That’s wrong.
With the taxes possibly going up for the new treatment plant, it is time to hold the Town Board accountable for your tax dollars. We don’t need to pay $90,000 and get nothing for it.
Vote for Sean Quirk come November. Stop the Good Ole Boy Mentality. Make a change.
Gary Gunther, Lake George Town Taxpayer