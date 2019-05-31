Editor:
"If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so." It doesn't get much clearer than that. So now Congress do your job. Step up to the plate Elise! I agree with your statement about Russia undermining our elections. That has already been proven. A number of times actually. Congress needs to do something! Are you going to? If this president was a Democrat, you and the other Republicans would be falling over yourselves on the road to impeachment! Let me see if I can make this clearer. The main connection between Russia and the United States is Trump! He does not follow our rule of law at all and he does it in plain sight. Trump's ignorance of running a government is the perfect tool for Putin, and he will do whatever he can to keep him in power. So again I will demand that you and your fellow Republicans step up to the plate and remove this Russian cancer from office. Do your job! If it helps, pretend Trump is a Democrat, that should get you motivated.
June Woodard, Queensbury