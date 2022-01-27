Letter to the editor: Mail carrier went above, beyond

Editor:

It has been wonderful to see the recognition that John Richichi has received since retiring from the USPS on Dec. 31. He delivered mail to my family for the last nine years and was always more than just our mail carrier. Through small acts of kindness and friendly conversations he became part of our family. Whenever we thanked him, he always stated he was just doing his job. The smile on his face and warm greetings demonstrate his dedication to helping others. His kindness went above and beyond, always providing an excellent level of customer service.

He was there to witness so many of life’s important moments: meeting new family pets, losing a loved one, looking for a lost pet. John’s kindness is unique these days and we are lucky to have him in our community. He truly cares about the families he worked with and took the time to get to know us. He sent me a message when my dad’s Father’s Day gift arrived so my dad wouldn’t see it, took the time to respond to letters to Santa for a small child on his route, and even visited on his days off to help us take care of our dog when she was sick.

Based on the love that the community has shown John in the last few weeks, it shows he truly is one of a kind. Even in his retirement, John is still taking time to see people from his route. He has formed lifelong friendships with many people through his work and continues to look out for all of us. He will always be known for the excellent job he did in his career, but his character and kind heart truly make him a great person and a wonderful friend to so many.

Emily Kane, Queensbury

