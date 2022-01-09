Letter to the editor: Mail carrier deserves praise

Editor:

It was nice to see the recognition given to mail carrier John Richichi on his retirement. I wanted to share another story about what a pleasure it was to know John during his time with the USPS. Years ago I worked in an office on Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls. John was our carrier, and he came upstairs every day to deliver the mail. He was always so friendly and pleasant and would go above and beyond for anyone.

One morning he arrived to find a few of us screaming in panic because there was a bat in the office. We had trapped it in a room and closed the door. John came to the rescue by going into the office and trapping the bat in an empty trash can for us.

As I said, he was always willing to go above and beyond, and he arrived at exactly the right time that day! I have not worked at that location for many years now, but I was fortunate enough to have the pleasure of knowing John during that time.

Mary Schwalbe, Lake George

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0