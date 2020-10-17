Letter to the editor: Magee will forge positive relationships

Editor:

I’m writing to show support for Amanda Magee as the Ward 4 candidate for Queensbury Town Board.

I’ve recently seen posts on social media, supporting a Queensbury Town Board candidate, hailing him as Queensbury’s “watchdog,” touting a list of accomplishments — none of which should be minimized — that amount to the ability to seek out malfeasance and to put an end to it. I believe there is a place and a time where those accomplishments and those abilities are important.

However, in today’s “new normal,” where politics is blistered with division, disregard and polarization the likes of which we have never seen in our lifetime, we need someone on the board who will work to develop and support a culture of collaboration and partnership.

Watchdogs are a necessary evil, but the more we can move the board and our town toward the culture we all desire, the less often we’re going to need that neighborhood watchdog.

A mother of three girls and award-winning writer, Amanda has proven her ability to develop relationships in our community. Not the relationships the cringe-worthy, cliché political scene often produces, but real, personal, valuable relationships that are the essence of how a small town functions and prospers.