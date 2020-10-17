Letter to the editor: Magee will forge positive relationships

Editor:
I’m writing to show support for Amanda Magee as the Ward 4 candidate for Queensbury Town Board.
I’ve recently seen posts on social media, supporting a Queensbury Town Board candidate, hailing him as Queensbury’s “watchdog,” touting a list of accomplishments — none of which should be minimized — that amount to the ability to seek out malfeasance and to put an end to it. I believe there is a place and a time where those accomplishments and those abilities are important.
However, in today’s “new normal,” where politics is blistered with division, disregard and polarization the likes of which we have never seen in our lifetime, we need someone on the board who will work to develop and support a culture of collaboration and partnership.
Watchdogs are a necessary evil, but the more we can move the board and our town toward the culture we all desire, the less often we’re going to need that neighborhood watchdog.
A mother of three girls and award-winning writer, Amanda has proven her ability to develop relationships in our community. Not the relationships the cringe-worthy, cliché political scene often produces, but real, personal, valuable relationships that are the essence of how a small town functions and prospers.
It’s similar to the way Amanda, her husband and their business partners turned their small business, Trampoline, into a highly respected and industry-recognized marketing firm — through relationships, endurance and commitment to each other and the community as a whole.
Our board has seen too much negativity over recent years; too much name-calling, alleged harassment and unprofessional behavior. We need to put that behind us and elect someone who can get the job done with a proactive approach instead of a reactive, doggish one. We need to elect Amanda Magee to the Town Board.
Trent Sano, Queensbury
