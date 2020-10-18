Letter to the editor: Magee offers full commitment to town

Editor:

In the 10-plus years I have known Amanda Magee, I continue to be impressed with her energy, involvement with the community and her willingness to reach out and assist others.

As one of the key players in a local business, she and other staff members offer important service products to our area, while going above and beyond to assist organizations in need with numerous volunteer efforts. I have benefited personally from her assistance for an area organization where I am a member. Her insights and guidance have directly aided in raising funds for local worthwhile organizations.

Knowing Amanda's activities in the local business community, local school activities, the arts community and many more, I was excited to learn a few months ago of her appointment to the Queensbury Town Board. Amanda offers ongoing involvement and dedication to the town of Queensbury, as she has shown during her short tenure on the board. I strongly encourage Ward 4 residents to elect Amanda Magee to a full term on the Queensbury Town Board.

Jim Goodspeed, Queensbury

