Letter to the editor: Magee brings respect, eagerness to job

Editor:

As a citizen of the area, a lifetime student of politics and a millennial looking eagerly at the next generation of representation in government (at local, state and federal levels), it is my privilege to announce my support for Ms. Magee's continued presence on the Town Board of Queensbury. If you will indulge me, I would like to briefly explain why.

I came to Ms. Magee's private firm some years ago as a political intern on a third-party campaign for the New York 21st Congressional District, asking to solicit pro bono services for an event I was assisting on.

She graciously met with me after regular business hours, listened to my situation and took seriously the project that I was working on. I was a young student and nervous to meet with someone who owned their own business, let alone ask them to donate time and services for what was essentially my attempt to solidify an (A) in my internship class, however it didn't take long for me to feel at ease while talking with her.