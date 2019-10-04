Editor:
Finance Commissioner Madigan’s opponent has suggested that the City Finance Office pretty much runs itself, and citizens won’t notice a difference no matter who is elected in November. I think she is very wrong. We only have to remember the condition of the city’s finances before Commissioner Madigan took office in 2012.
Under the commissioner Michele Madigan replaced, the city had experienced severe budget cuts resulting in the layoff of city employees including police, firefighters, and public works employees. In spite of the layoffs and program cuts, the 2010 city budget still included a 7.8% tax increase.
Commissioner Madigan took that dismal financial situation and turned the city’s finances around by smart budgeting and initiating money saving practices. She refinanced city debt twice saving the city $3.6 million. Her sound management has earned the city an AA+ bond rating reducing the interest rates the city pays. Best of all, her financial skills enabled the city to bring back laid off city employees while keeping the city’s tax rate stable for seven years.
Today even Commissioner Madigan’s opponent has admitted that Saratoga Springs enjoys one of the strongest local economies in upstate New York. This did not happen by accident. It is alarming that Commissioner Madigan’s opponent doesn’t realize that.
Jane Weihe, Saratoga Springs