Deciding on who to vote for the Commissioner of Finance is easy. Commissioner Michele Madigan has a 7-year track record of working hard to keep taxes flat and increasing services.
Her challenger has no financial experience and says that the department runs itself, apparently not planning to take much time from her full-time job in Albany to run our complex finances.
I’m voting for the obvious choice, Commissioner Madigan, who will continue guiding our city to future success.
Jim Chatfield, Saratoga Springs