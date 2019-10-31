Editor:
John S. Maday as supervisor of the town of Chester would bring a new dynamic and standard of excellence to our town. I cannot think of anyone who is more positive and more involved with the people of Chestertown than John Maday.
You have free articles remaining.
I have known John as a neighbor, a patrol officer and investigator for the Warren County Sheriff’s Department since 1996. As an officer in the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, John was competent, professional, courteous and concerned for the people and communities he interacted with. John has served on the North Warren School Board for over 16 years and currently serves as the board president. If anyone has their finger on the heartbeat of our community, its best interests at the forefront of his thinking and the professionalism to do an excellent job it is John Maday. Vote John S. Maday, supervisor, town of Chester.
John Silvestri, Chestertown