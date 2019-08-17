Editor:
As in the movie "Network," I feel just like that character who screamed out the window of his 30 story building "I'm mad as heck, and I'm not going to take it anymore!" I am referring to the recent ICE raids in Mississippi where the children were left abandoned after school and daycare because their undocumented parents were picked up by ICE agents. To what end?
Turkey (I think it was) did much better by making tent cities for the refugees from Syria, keeping families together, and then the world flew in care packages. Trump has had three years to iron out an immigration plan. But instead he has chosen to go traveling to rallies over the past three years. Maybe other countries like England, Japan and those of Europe will deem our cages in violation of humanitarian rights and grounds for putting sanctions on us.
When Trump called the African nations "sh*t hole" countries in an official government meeting, I thought those countries should kick out all American companies. China, who does much business there too, could then buy our abandoned buildings cheap.
Needless to say he has violated every one of the high crimes and misdemeanors, which are reasons for impeachment, listed on Google. The first one is misuse of assets, my example is cash assets: the setting up of Mar-a-Lago (and putting a helicopter service out of business due to enacting a no-fly zone) instead of utilizing the already available Camp David.
Sherry Adams, Queensbury