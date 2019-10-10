Editor:
The highway construction company doing construction on the Luzerne Road overpass is utterly clueless when it comes to the safe operation of a highway construction site.
The Post-Star reported last week on the number of accidents on the north bound on ramp; accidents that could have been avoided with the proper signage. Today the right south bound lane was closed with the appropriate signage. However, the left lane was also closed with absolutely no advance signage. Traffic was reduced to one lane with no warning. The State DOT needs to take control of this site before these so-called construction experts get someone killed.
Tim McNulty, Queensbury