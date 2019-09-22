Editor:
I've been reading a lot about luck lately. Specifically, how luck enabled the 2018 Queensbury varsity baseball team to capture the Class A State Championship. From the Times Union: “You’ve got to be good, but you’ve got to be lucky too,” Marra said of the state championship. “We always seemed to face the pitcher from Long Island who was about to be drafted by the Yankees until that year.” From The Post-Star: "The kids bought into what we were trying to teach them, everyone improved and we caught some breaks."
As a parent of one of the players, I may be a bit biased, but I'm also tired of this narrative that the team was something less than the others and that luck was the driving force behind their success. The beauty of sports is that wins and losses are determined on the field of play and not by reputation or resume. One of the most difficult things to do as an athlete, particularly in baseball, is to perform when you have to — when it counts. And that's what this team did in 2018, up and down the lineup. They bowed up, came together as a unit and sent several scholarship players (including last year's NYS Gatorade player of the year) packing. They closed the deal where others before them didn't, and deserve better than to be framed by the outgoing coach as anything but champions.
If anyone was lucky that year, it was the coaches. Ask any player.
Michael Sylvia, Queensbury