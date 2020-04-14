Letter to the editor: Loyalty is a Conservative Party principle

Editor:
Warren County Conservative Party endorsed candidates possess Conservative Party principles. Loyalty is one of them.
We want to place the best possible candidate on the Conservative Party line for the residents of Warren County and the state of New York. Sometimes our candidates move up the political ladder and get elected to higher offices. When making endorsements, we keep this in mind and think ahead. There is more to endorsements than superficially appears. We want to know exactly what we are getting.
Attorney Gregory V. Canale is the WCCP-endorsed candidate for Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate. The committee has done its utmost to inform the rank and file of the importance of choosing the precise candidate for this important office. It is significant.
We thank those loyal Conservatives who signed the designating petition for Greg Canale.
Those Conservatives who signed attorney Canale’s petition are not only loyal to our candidate but to those the committee represents in the decision-making process. Conservatives should always think ahead and not be lulled into hypocrisy. Those non-party members who attempt to “snatch” the Conservative Party line, no matter what the so-called “excuse” or “story,” obviously do not possess Conservative principles. The WCCP, as a whole, needs to maintain control of its own party without being hindered by those who want to tear down our foundation.
Conservatives should think seriously about their party program, why they are registered Conservatives and consider a reality check The 2020 Conservative Party Legislative Program, events, weekly wrap-ups and other information is available online to all.
We trust those who are serious about their party will again do the right thing on Conservative primary day and vote for Gregory V. Canale for Warren County Judge.
Steve Edwards, executive committeeman, Warren County Conservative Committee
