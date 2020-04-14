Letter to the editor: Loyalty is a Conservative Party principle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Warren County Conservative Party endorsed candidates possess Conservative Party principles. Loyalty is one of them.

We want to place the best possible candidate on the Conservative Party line for the residents of Warren County and the state of New York. Sometimes our candidates move up the political ladder and get elected to higher offices. When making endorsements, we keep this in mind and think ahead. There is more to endorsements than superficially appears. We want to know exactly what we are getting.

Attorney Gregory V. Canale is the WCCP-endorsed candidate for Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate. The committee has done its utmost to inform the rank and file of the importance of choosing the precise candidate for this important office. It is significant.

We thank those loyal Conservatives who signed the designating petition for Greg Canale.