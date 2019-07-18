Editor:
A good fix for the NYRA to raise the attendance at the race track — lower the price to get in the track, as there are now too many places you can bet on the horses. Plus too many big time shows for people to see all over our area. With a lower price to get in, many will say let’s go to the track to see the horses run. It doesn’t cost much to get in, can be a fun day for us.
What most people don’t know is that horse owners take very good care of their horses. Horses do get hurt, just like football, baseball, hockey players, etc. etc. That’s the way it is in the sports world. The more horses that run, the more chance for accidents. Just like too many cars on the road. Enough said.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs