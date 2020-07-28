Letter to the editor: Lots of good trouble available now

Editor:
John Lewis spoke of “good trouble”— protesting when you see something unfair, unjust. I think of his peaceful march from Selma to Montgomery for voting rights, the police and sheriffs with whips, dogs, batons, horses rushing at them, Lewis beaten to almost death; of courageous Black people sitting at a counter in Woolworths, freedom riders, small Black children attending school. I see white rage, beatings, murder and think, what did these peaceful protesters want that seemed so outrageous: to vote, have good education, be treated with respect, be seen as human beings with equal rights.
Lewis, a short while before his death, joined the BLM march, his last “good trouble.” Trump responded with force, sending officers with tear gas to clear peaceful protesters in Washington D.C., sending federal agents to Portland, Chicago, Albuquerque to fight against “violent anarchists allied with the radical left Democrats” who “attack the legitimacy of our institutions” — unidentified, without warrants, unwanted and uninvited, creating violence.
Trump follows a fascist script: criticize the press, create an “enemy” and, now, use violence to create fear, his personal militia acting like Hitler’s brown shirts/black shirts sent into the streets. All looting and violence should be punished: looting through the “pen,” violence by police, protesters, right wing white supremacists, Trump’s militia.
Tom Ridge, the country’s first director of Homeland Security under George W. Bush warned: “the department was not established to be the president’s personal militia… It would be a sad day in hell before I would give consent to a unilateral uninvited intervention into one of my cities.” In Chicago, the “wall of moms” cried: “I don’t see no riot here, take off your riot gear, Feds stay clear, moms are here,” waving hands above their head singing “Hands up, please don’t shoot me.” Peaceful. “Good” trouble.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
