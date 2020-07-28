Letter to the editor: Lots of good trouble available now

Editor:

John Lewis spoke of “good trouble”— protesting when you see something unfair, unjust. I think of his peaceful march from Selma to Montgomery for voting rights, the police and sheriffs with whips, dogs, batons, horses rushing at them, Lewis beaten to almost death; of courageous Black people sitting at a counter in Woolworths, freedom riders, small Black children attending school. I see white rage, beatings, murder and think, what did these peaceful protesters want that seemed so outrageous: to vote, have good education, be treated with respect, be seen as human beings with equal rights.

Lewis, a short while before his death, joined the BLM march, his last “good trouble.” Trump responded with force, sending officers with tear gas to clear peaceful protesters in Washington D.C., sending federal agents to Portland, Chicago, Albuquerque to fight against “violent anarchists allied with the radical left Democrats” who “attack the legitimacy of our institutions” — unidentified, without warrants, unwanted and uninvited, creating violence.