Letter to the editor: Looting is no way to celebrate man

Editor:
Maybe a more honest, dignified protest over the wrongful death of George Floyd would have been to have all citizens who truly mourn the man, march slowly, prayerfully, and respectfully behind a casket. This would send the message that all people, of all races, acknowledge that racism is inherently evil.
Burning and looting is selfish, cruel and does nothing but escalate the racial divide.
Nobody goes to the funeral of a loved one or friend with a blow torch or stands outside and overturns the hearse!
Monica Stahl, South Glens Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!