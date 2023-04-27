Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced she is running for re-election in 2024! This is fantastic news! Elise is one of the greatest advocates for the people of Upstate New York. Whether it's standing up against Kathy Hochul and the cesspool in Albany or bringing our concerns to the highest levels of government in Washington. I see letters from those on the left that attack Elise for being in House leadership. The idea that having a Congresswoman in House leadership should be exciting to all the residents of the district. This position enables Elise to advocate on our behalf at a table that representatives in Upstate New York have not been invited to in a long long time. If you cannot see the benefits of that then you are simply not looking. I’m thrilled with the work that Elise has done and I know that NY-21 will elect her overwhelmingly again in 2024.