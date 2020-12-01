Letter to the editor: Looking forward to nonpartisan help

Editor:

I will miss New York Senator Betty Little who retired from her Senate seat.

Although I am a Democrat, I liked Senator Little for a good reason. Betty Little was always there! She worked for the good of the whole community, regardless of party affiliation.

I believe that Dan Stec will follow in Betty's footsteps and send him congratulations. I also wish Elise Stefanik much success in filling the needs of all her constituents and look forward to her helping us, regardless of party affiliation.

Helenmarie Sunkenberg, Huletts Landing

