Letter to the editor: Looking forward to nonpartisan help

Editor:
I will miss New York Senator Betty Little who retired from her Senate seat.
Although I am a Democrat, I liked Senator Little for a good reason. Betty Little was always there! She worked for the good of the whole community, regardless of party affiliation.
I believe that Dan Stec will follow in Betty's footsteps and send him congratulations. I also wish Elise Stefanik much success in filling the needs of all her constituents and look forward to her helping us, regardless of party affiliation.
Helenmarie Sunkenberg, Huletts Landing
