Letter to the editor: Looking for reports of the river stewards

I am a steward for the Hudson River Recreation Area in Lake Luzerne, New York under the Morgan Duke Conservation Society Volunteer Stewardship Agreement with DEC. I plan to begin writing a self-published book on the history of the Hudson River Recreation Area and the river stewards that were there back in the ‘90s when a gatehouse was located there.

I am seeking some of the river stewards and the former Warren County parks trail supervisor that were there back in the ‘90s, if they would like to share some of the memories they had at the Hudson River Recreation Area and see if they have any pictures of the gatehouse or Hudson River Recreation Area they would like to share. I am also looking to see if anyone has the river stewards reports.