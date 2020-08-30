Letter to the editor: Looking for better leaders at election

Editor:

There is a picture in the media of Elise Stefanik sitting closely together with her Republican cohorts in Tulsa — none wearing masks. That Trump rally was on June 20, 2020.

COVID-19 has changed everything. A leader is someone who doesn’t behave recklessly. She or he listens to science, to reason, and who learns from the experiences of other countries. The president touts about what a great job he has done in handling this virus. How could this be true? The evidence of his mishandling of this pandemic in our country is overwhelming. A thousand Americans die daily from COVID-19 and millions are unemployed. It didn’t have to be as bad as this.

A virus finds a host to replicate itself. It is apolitical and deadly. It is our enemy.

If our only weapons to date to combat COVID-19 are hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks, testing and contact tracing, why aren’t we all participating? These safety measures proved to help in New York City and in countries around the world.