Letter to the editor: Looking for better leaders at election

There is a picture in the media of Elise Stefanik sitting closely together with her Republican cohorts in Tulsa — none wearing masks. That Trump rally was on June 20, 2020.
COVID-19 has changed everything. A leader is someone who doesn’t behave recklessly. She or he listens to science, to reason, and who learns from the experiences of other countries. The president touts about what a great job he has done in handling this virus. How could this be true? The evidence of his mishandling of this pandemic in our country is overwhelming. A thousand Americans die daily from COVID-19 and millions are unemployed. It didn’t have to be as bad as this.
A virus finds a host to replicate itself. It is apolitical and deadly. It is our enemy.
If our only weapons to date to combat COVID-19 are hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks, testing and contact tracing, why aren’t we all participating? These safety measures proved to help in New York City and in countries around the world.
Here is another picture: a tragic picture of body bags being loaded into refrigerated trucks in New York City in March of 2020. So what were they doing having a political rally in June? Did they have no sense of the catastrophe engulfing the world? Were they blind to the pain in this country? Or were they just willingly irresponsible?
We have an election coming up, perhaps our only way out of this ineptitude. I want leaders who have common sense and, yes, the guts, to think long range, and who honor their commitments to the very people they represent. I will not be voting for either Trump or Stefanik.
Kathryn Hull, Lake George
