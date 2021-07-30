 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Looking for an old friend

Editor:

I think this letter may be appropriate at this time, because of all the talk about illegal immigrants.

To begin, I am Welsh, French Canadian, and part Indian because my grandmother had a little Indian in her. I was born outside of Cardiff, the capital of Wales.

During growing up and living in many cities and states, I became friends with an Indian named Hiawatha. I, coming from a Williams/Rozelle heritage, loved to travel and meet people along the way, no passports needed. The last time I saw Hiawatha was in 1962/1963 in a house on Third Street in Glens Falls. A lady named Evelyn said she would care for her until I came back from California.

Well, I am back and I would love to see that Indian maiden named Hiawatha once again. Hopefully, she hasn't been sent to Mexico or some other country.

Me, an American citizen: 

Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls

