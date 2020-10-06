Letter to the editor: Looking for a wake-up call for our country

Editor:
We can deny the obvious. Sometimes evidence, experience, reason don’t matter.
Still, I can’t understand Trump supporters denying climate change with wildfires devastating the west, fires in Siberia, catastrophic coastal storms in the Southeast, droughts, record heat.
Believe Trump’s “it’ll get cooler,” “climate change is a hoax?” Not question Trump’s deregulations of polluting air, water, wetlands? Believe Trump about elections rigged, scientific evidence flawed, medical experts ignorant? Moderate Biden a left-wing anarchist? Barr declaring peaceful protests seditious? Or that “pro-life” doesn’t mean pro-life for all — child care, medical care, food, housing?
How do you not see the danger of white supremacists using Trump’s words to kill innocents in churches, temples, Walmart? Not question Trump threatening, firing anyone challenging his lies, his autocratic authority?
In a letter from “Conservative Christians for faith and democracy,” I read hateful propaganda about “radical socialist left-winging Democrats” destroying our country. A repeated script Stefanik echoes. No mention of faith, democracy, no words of Jesus, the Pope, the prophets Jeremiah, Isaiah, Amos, no words about compassion, feeding the hungry, poverty, war, suffering, injustice, or the dignity and worth of all beings, or protecting God’s creation.
I think of inspiring words of spiritual leaders: Herschel, Martin Luther King, Rev. Barber, John Lewis, the courageous history of indigenous people risking lives to protect earth, of women, blacks, immigrants, the poor proclaiming our lives matter.
The Jewish High Holy Days are a time to reflect on our actions, where we have “missed the mark,” how we can become more conscious, compassionate, caring human beings. The blowing of the shofar (the ram’s horn) is a wake-up call — to return to our hearts, atone for harmful actions, heal ourselves, repair our broken world.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Rosh Hashanah. May her work for justice be our wake-up call.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
