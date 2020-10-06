Letter to the editor: Looking for a wake-up call for our country

Editor:

We can deny the obvious. Sometimes evidence, experience, reason don’t matter.

Still, I can’t understand Trump supporters denying climate change with wildfires devastating the west, fires in Siberia, catastrophic coastal storms in the Southeast, droughts, record heat.

Believe Trump’s “it’ll get cooler,” “climate change is a hoax?” Not question Trump’s deregulations of polluting air, water, wetlands? Believe Trump about elections rigged, scientific evidence flawed, medical experts ignorant? Moderate Biden a left-wing anarchist? Barr declaring peaceful protests seditious? Or that “pro-life” doesn’t mean pro-life for all — child care, medical care, food, housing?

How do you not see the danger of white supremacists using Trump’s words to kill innocents in churches, temples, Walmart? Not question Trump threatening, firing anyone challenging his lies, his autocratic authority?