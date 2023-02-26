Leaving the States on a snowy day in January 1945 for overseas during WWII, I was on deck of the troop ship, Île de France, which was a converted luxury liner.

We were pulling out of Boston Harbor, with hundreds of servicemen on deck, no one said a word, and there was complete silence. Each man was deep in his own thoughts. You only heard the sound of the ship slicing through the water.

It was a traumatic time in all our lives, most of us never left home before. I was so emotional that the following flowed to the surface from deep within me:

Home: A Speck

T'was a misty day in forty-five,

the day we sailed away,

and every man his best did strive

to keep his spirits gay.

The snow did fall, the wind did bite

as we stood upon the deck.

Determined were we to keep in sight,

home, though but a speck.

Helplessly we watched it fade

leaving in view the open sea.

Upon our hearts a curtain lay

till home, again, that speck will be

Frank Casazza,

Queensbury