Letter to the editor: Look up and ask for some help

Look up high and ask for a bit of help

Editor:

I think the time has come for all people to look around, see what is going on where we live and all over our country. It is the virus, we have to treat it like a plague. With that said, if you listen to what the medical people say — use common sense, you should be OK.

There are so many things we have to think about because of the virus that we can’t put them in the proper order. The most important thing we should be concerned about is our health and the health of our family. We have to listen to all the folks around us and follow the guidelines, like it or not. We have to slow down in a lot of areas and hope our leaders can find something to help us for the long run.

There is a saying of long ago that goes like this: “It’s not how much that keeps you going, it’s what you don’t spend that does.” Something to think about.

We should also look up to the skies and ask a supreme being for help. It can’t do any harm and it may do some good.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Crisis shows we can react when needed

Editor: