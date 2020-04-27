Letter to the editor: Look up and ask for some help

Look up high and ask for a bit of help
Editor:
I think the time has come for all people to look around, see what is going on where we live and all over our country. It is the virus, we have to treat it like a plague. With that said, if you listen to what the medical people say — use common sense, you should be OK.
There are so many things we have to think about because of the virus that we can’t put them in the proper order. The most important thing we should be concerned about is our health and the health of our family. We have to listen to all the folks around us and follow the guidelines, like it or not. We have to slow down in a lot of areas and hope our leaders can find something to help us for the long run.
There is a saying of long ago that goes like this: “It’s not how much that keeps you going, it’s what you don’t spend that does.” Something to think about.
We should also look up to the skies and ask a supreme being for help. It can’t do any harm and it may do some good.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga
Crisis shows we can react when needed
Editor:
Really? Nonessential regulation?
The climate crisis, bearing down on us mightily, drives and intersects COVID-19. While emissions decrease during corona, some environmental regulations are being eroded. Ironically, the world is actually, right now, following the IPCC’s energy consumption recommendations. Worldwide cooperation through quarantining has impacted fossil fuel use; is it also within our power, then, when faced with emergency, to prevent emissions from roaring back as the pandemic lessens?
Using the virus as excuse, protections, at the expense of safety, health and climate mitigation are being eroded. Fossil fuel-dependent FERC permits and construction projects are being granted, and hard-won plastic bag ban initiatives are being halted. In NYS, National Grid pushes through wildly unpopular projects since public hearings must be virtual; NYS continues permitting and pushing for fracked gas pipelines. Governor Cuomo suspends renewable projects during COVID-19.
Presently, we have a glut of electricity; some private nuclear plants have unsafely cut numbers of workers, lengthened working hours, exacerbating fatigue, put off repairs and risk assessment plans and deferred safety inspections and maintenance so as to sell as much electricity as possible.
Nukes could have been shut down during this period while solar and wind theoretically could have operated safely during a pandemic. Nationwide, the fossil fuel industry has pushed unsuccessfully to soften developing UN emissions rules requesting “non-essential” regulations be waived due to the pandemic. The Environmental Protection Agency is suspending most enforcement activities. The harpies of polluting industry extend opportunistic hands for bailouts “due to COVID-19.”
The pandemic shows that it is within humanity’s power to affect emissions when we understand we are in an emergency. Addressing climate catastrophe is possible but seems to dangle out of reach for lack of leadership, political will and a misperception of helplessness.
Lisa Adamson, Lake George
Nursing home staff doing heroic work
Editor:
Families of Fort Hudson Nursing Center patients were shocked, as I was, to learn through an April 7 email from Administrator Amanda Waite, that Fort Hudson had admitted their first COVID-19 patient. I was livid; trying to understand why they introduced a known COVID-19 patient to this high risk population. It made no sense to me, so I called Administrator Waite.
She graciously spent over 30 minutes on the phone with me, explaining their extensive protocols, and that the COVID-19 admission decision was required by a recent NYS Department of Health directive. Protocols Fort Hudson has put in place to quarantine COVID-19 patients are quite impressive, being overseen by a “dedicated team of providers and nurses.” These are the real heroes!
To understand the NYSDOH’s new directive, I secured a copy. It stated, “There is an urgent need to expand hospital capacity in New York state to meet the demand of patients with COVID-19 requiring acute care. No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”
With the COVID-19 curve flattening and with available hospital beds, is it truly worth the risk of introducing the COVID-19 virus into the most vulnerable populations? This policy was released almost a month ago, and many things have changed since then. In my opinion, this mandate is ill-founded and poorly conceived.
Of all the nursing homes, Fort Hudson is the best qualified to meet the COVID-19 challenge. It is well-positioned with qualified employees, who, despite personal risk, put their patients first. A special loving hello to the entire team who keep my wife, Becky, safe and comfortable in “A” Wing. Hopefully, the storm will subside soon and we can all be together once again! Stay well and keep up the great work!
George Hodgson,
Schuylerville
Conservatives are supporting Canale
Editor:
False statements must be rebuked. A non-endorsed opposition candidate for Warren County judge referred to in a past letter to editor claims he was not interviewed by the WCCP. Not true.
That candidate was interviewed as a Democrat on two separate occasions by the WCCP and ran unsuccessfully two times as a Democrat for judgeships. We keep superior records and adhere to our by-laws. If one has a predisposition to belie the WCCP, they should check the facts and not be duped.
Deception by any candidate is neither a Conservative trait nor judgelike.
Gregory V. Canale is the Warren County Conservative Committee’s only endorsed candidate for Warren County Court judge.
The Conservative party line is prestigious and coveted, especially for judicial positions. The vetting process is stringent. The WCCP committee is cognizant of what it means and takes to be an honest, trustworthy jurist. We believe Attorney Canale would vigorously uphold the independence of the judiciary and decide cases on the facts and law. He is the only candidate who has handled hundreds of felony cases, numerous felony jury trials and argued five cases in our state’s highest court, Court of Appeals.
Authorization/Wilson-Pakula is required in all races for non-registered Conservatives with the exception of judicial positions below Supreme Court. Non-endorsed non-Conservatives who have not passed muster can literally confuse party members and create a snafu. Conservatives are facing precisely that in this primary and should not allow themselves to be used.
Conservatives should make the effort and vote primary day for their endorsed candidate, Gregory V. Canale.
The Conservative Party is an independent party. Candidates are screened and endorsed by Conservatives, not by any other political party or political hacks.
Carol Birkholz
Chairwoman
Warren County Conservative Committee
NYSCP Executive
Committeewoman
