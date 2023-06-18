This week we learned that Joe Biden and his family were bribed with up to $10 million from foreign nationals in the Ukraine. This is a story that could reveal the largest ring of corruption the Oval Office has ever seen. Joe Biden and his family have used his name and position to run around and collect bags of cash while selling influence. This is disgusting especially at a time when we are finding a war in Ukraine. Now it has come out that there may also be 17 tapes that the Ukraine's could be holding over his head like blackmail. I would urge Democrats to look at this issue with the same level of intensity they did when they were drooling over potential collusion between Trump and Russia. I will be supporting President Trump in 2024 and I'm glad to be represented by someone like Congresswoman Stefanik who continues to hold the feet of these corrupt bureaucrats to the flame.