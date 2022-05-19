Letter to the editor: Look closely at Stefanik's record

Editor:

I recently moved to South Glens Falls and I am distraught that my congressional representative is Elise Stefanik. I believe that when a candidate is elected to a governmental office, their duty is to represent all of their constituents. Elise Stefanik has failed miserably in her duties to her residents and has dishonored her oath of office.

Elise Stefanik has engaged in promoting the racist replacement theory, straight out of the Nazi playbook that resulted in the genocide of more than 6 million human beings and gives license to madmen like the shooter in Buffalo that murdered 10 people simply because he believed that theory. She calls Democrats the most abhorrent thing a person can be — she calls them pedophiles.

I saw a sign in my town that read “Elise Backs the Blue So I Back Elise.” Nothing can be further from the truth! She voted against the bipartisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6, when five police officers died and more than 140 were injured, many of them seriously, including a police officer who literally had his eye poked out with a flag pole.

Perhaps most egregiously, she voted against the COVID relief bill, which delivered much needed aid to the families and small businesses of her district during the height of the pandemic. She also voted against the infrastructure bill, which is bringing desperately needed improvements and good-paying jobs to the North Country, like the upgrades at Exit 17 of the Northway.

I implore people of goodwill who reside in the 21st Congressional District, regardless of party affiliation, to take a hard look at Elise Stefanik’s record and consider if this is who you want to represent you in Congress. We deserve better.

Victoria Clark, South Glens Falls

