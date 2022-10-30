Letter to the editor: Look at Stefanik's voting record closely

Who is really to blame for inflation and high gas prices?

I hear many people complaining about high gas prices and inflation with the blame never seeming to fall on the true culprits.

First, we can look to Russian President Putin for invading Ukraine, and next we need to look to Big Oil, which has been enjoying record profits since the Ukraine war began. The only reason that New Yorkers are getting some relief from nearly record high gas prices is because President Biden required the release of some of the United States gas reserves and Governor Hochul put a freeze on the gas tax New York residents historically have paid.

Inflation is to a large extent from higher gas prices (thanks Big Oil) resulting in higher costs to transport goods and big corporations wanting to keep their profit margins high. Please understand, our U.S. president has almost no control over inflation.

It is important to remember that for all the millions of federal dollars coming into upstate New York, including Build Back Better and Inflation Relief Act, Rep. Stefanik, along with all the other Republicans in Congress, voted against these bills. Rep. Stefanik has not represented District 21 in many years. But, she does show up for the photo shoots. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Don’t be fooled! Look at her voting record. Therein lies the truth of her allegiance.

Judy Beers, Lake George