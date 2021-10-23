 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Long wait times are irksome

Editor:

I am a driver for medical appointments with RSVP. Yesterday, I had a client who needed to go to a medical office in Halfmoon. They have a strict COVID protocol. I’m all for it. The front door is locked and they admit patients individually. I have no problems with this. Her appointment was at 1 p.m. There were over eight patients in their waiting room.

Her procedure takes less than 5 minutes. She did not emerge from there until 3:15! If they really think they are proceeding responsibly, why put people at risk for over two hours at a time? Doctor's offices that run mills like this one should think again especially during a pandemic. Get real! 

William Sturgis, Shushan

 

