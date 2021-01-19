Letter to the editor: Logic is great because it makes sense

Editor:

I'm writing in response to a letter published on Jan. 14, 2021, where the writer refers to the insurrection as "random acts of violence." It's precisely this kind of ignorance to the facts that leads to things like the insurrection.

The events that took place were not random acts of violence. They were planned. They were goaded on by Trump, Giuliani, Trump Jr. and others in the hours leading up to the storming of the Capitol. They were there specifically to disrupt Congress from carrying out their duty of certifying the election that Joe Biden won fairly. Anyone still screaming "Fake News!" is delusional.

The writer claims that state bureaucrats violated the Constitution in regards to the election and asks what should be done. Allow me to clarify for them; if laws were broken you take it to court. Which is what Trump did. And he lost.

The courts, many presided over by his own appointees, struck down his claims of voter fraud. The writer claims this was due to procedural technicalities. Well, that's confusing; I thought Trump only hires the best. How could the best lawyers in the country have cases thrown out for procedural technicalities? Trump had his chance in the courts and lost. It's over. The election was won fairly by Joe Biden.