Letter to the editor: Lockdowns created their own casualties

Editor:

I’m concerned after reading the recent letter condemning individuals who claim vaccine/mask mandates violate their God-given rights.

The author did understand how the U.S. Constitution was grounded in the edicts stated through the Magna Carta and subsequent English law (most of which was considered by ancient philosophers of most cultures). The author also acknowledges how our U.S. Supreme Court has been hesitant to declare that our Bill of Rights and other amendments should outweigh concerns regarding “the greater good.”

I’ll ignore the illogical attempt to compare gun ownership to nuclear armament and focus on the logical aspects of the author’s perspective.

With regard to masking/lockdowns, the issue is how American bureaucrats/politicians have so willingly permitted the American media to silence/censor perspectives that argue against the efficacy of such policies. Do masks work in a controlled laboratory setting? It would appear so, given the data our CDC and various other government agencies present.