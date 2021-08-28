Letter to the editor: Lockdowns created their own casualties

Editor:
I’m concerned after reading the recent letter condemning individuals who claim vaccine/mask mandates violate their God-given rights.
The author did understand how the U.S. Constitution was grounded in the edicts stated through the Magna Carta and subsequent English law (most of which was considered by ancient philosophers of most cultures). The author also acknowledges how our U.S. Supreme Court has been hesitant to declare that our Bill of Rights and other amendments should outweigh concerns regarding “the greater good.”
I’ll ignore the illogical attempt to compare gun ownership to nuclear armament and focus on the logical aspects of the author’s perspective.
With regard to masking/lockdowns, the issue is how American bureaucrats/politicians have so willingly permitted the American media to silence/censor perspectives that argue against the efficacy of such policies. Do masks work in a controlled laboratory setting? It would appear so, given the data our CDC and various other government agencies present.
However, reality paints a much more convoluted picture when we acknowledge the impracticality of assuming life can be organized to fit the controlled confines of a laboratory. Also, the economic and social fallout following lockdown politics cannot be overlooked, as findings such as the World Bank’s discovery that more than 200,000 additional infants lost their lives in lockdown-enforcing developing nations during the pandemic must be considered.
How can one claim precedent matters regarding these disastrous policies when they refuse to sift through all available data? We are supposed to learn from our historical mistakes, not blindly repeat them.
I’m glad the author understands how vaccine mandates are much grayer in nature … do businesses have the right to terminate employment based on vaccination status? Are they permitted to terminate based on pregnancy status? How about mental health/other infirmities covered under the ADA?
The civil society appears to be collapsing around us…
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station