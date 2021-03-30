Letter to the editor: Local workers are doing critical jobs

Editor:

Your article on federal stimulus aid coming to Warren and Washington counties quotes local officials discussing ways the money might be put to use.

CSEA lobbied aggressively this past year for direct funding to be included in a stimulus package. Too often, federal money goes to states first and local governments get the crumbs. This direct aid is indeed a significant help to local governments and residents.

The impetus behind the federal plan is to offset economic losses from COVID-19, prioritize spending on local services and effort to retain workers and minimize job loss. We certainly agree with this goal.

These vital services are provided by local government employees in Warren and Washington counties who have been on the job since day one of this pandemic at great personal risk and sacrifice to themselves and their families.

While some praise the work that has been accomplished by these dedicated, hard-working public employees, I believe they deserve more. Every dollar spent helping your struggling employees is a dollar well spent and a dollar that helps build the community.

Ron Briggs, Latham

CSEA Capital Region President

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0