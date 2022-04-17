Letter to the editor: Local volunteers make difference

Editor:

During National Volunteer Week (April 17-23), the Alzheimer’s Association is proud to spotlight local volunteers making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Here in Glens Falls, Alzheimer's Association volunteers deliver critical support and education, raise funds, and advocate for Alzheimer’s to help achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

It is vital that we continue to create awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more community members to consider volunteering. An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2022. Here in New York, there are more than 410,000.

As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The number of New York residents living with Alzheimer’s in 2025 is expected to increase to 460,000, a 12.2% increase.

Thank you to all our volunteers in Glens Falls. We honor you and what you do to help us with our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Lindsay Stanislowsky, Fort Edward

