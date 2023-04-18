In July 2021, I reached out to David Duell, highway superintendent for the Town of Queensbury, about updating the traffic lights on Main Street. Specifically, switching from timed traffic signals 24 hours a day to flashing yellow on the main street and flashing red on cross streets. Two intersections I mentioned were Main and Richardson and Main and Pine. He responded in April 2022, stating that the contractor tasked with maintain these lights claimed they were “backed up and short staffed.” More inquires were made every few months with no reply and no change in the traffic signals.
Hopefully, the supervisors in our local communities will look at adjusting the traffic signals to be flashing signals instead of timed during times of low traffic volume. Additionally, there should be a move to update timed signals to embedded ground loop triggered lights so all traffic is given precedence instead of having to wait at multiple red lights after hours, needlessly wasting motorists time and fuel.
Jason Beck
South Glens Falls