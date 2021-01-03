Letter to the editor: Local news is best aspect of Post-Star

Editor:

The Post-Star is our local paper. It does a reasonable job covering local topics. On local topics, you have the ability to interview local people and gain insights on local topics. That is why I subscribe.

You’re not very good at national topics. I suffer through your national opinion focus. I suffer through the bias in AP stories. You waste space on national opinion pieces. Generally the “local paper” has no better insight into national issues than any of the rest of us do in today’s news landscape. Stay locally focused.

And while I am at it, perhaps you could focus on a simple task, like tracking local weather. Earlier this month, I had 33 inches of snow in my driveway. The Post Star reported 20.8 inches of snow. I sent a private letter to the editorial team, asking them to correct this. To date no correction has been made.

As of today, you are still under-reporting our snowfall season to date. The weather almanac is no place for fake news. Perhaps you could spend less time honing your national opinions and more time on what matters to us locally.

Please be our local paper again.

Michael Cruz, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0