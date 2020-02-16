Letter to the editor: Local landlord was definitely in wrong

Editor:
Did Donald Trump move to the area when I wasn’t looking?
The recent article in The Post-Star Feb. 7, “Schermerhorn pays back doubly collected rent on apartment following tenant's death” sounds so much like something our corrupt, avaricious liar-in-chief would do that I had to assume he had moved here and was advising Mr. Scrooge Schermerhorn.
For those who did not read about it, I summarize. A 74-year-old woman and a roommate rented from Schermerhorn. The 74 year old suddenly died, following which “her roommate immediately filed paperwork to pay the rent with an automatic deduction from her own bank account” (for the full amount, not just her half).
Schermerhorn nevertheless still took the half rent payment from the deceased's account (effectively 1.5 times the rent owed), refused to repay it, and claimed he was owed it since the dead woman was on the lease and was therefore still “responsible.”
After refusing to allow the woman’s daughter into their office in an effort to address this travesty, and after refusing to respond to her phone call in an effort to resolve the obvious overcharge, the Operations Manager Maureen Dennis called the daughter and said “… they were not disputing it, but that they were not going to reverse the charge because my mother is on the lease and she is still responsible.”
The daughter had to enlist the help of The Post-Star before Schermerhorn agreed to repay the overcharge. He then had the unmitigated gall to ask her to let said newspaper know that he had repaid her, presumably to help him save face. How Trumpian.
I have just one question for Mr. Schermerhorn. When are you leaving? This community needs honest, ethical business owners/operators. My advice to prospective renters: boycott Schermerhorn.
Stephen Monn, Gansevoort