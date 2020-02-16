Letter to the editor: Local landlord was definitely in wrong

Editor:

Did Donald Trump move to the area when I wasn’t looking?

The recent article in The Post-Star Feb. 7, “Schermerhorn pays back doubly collected rent on apartment following tenant's death” sounds so much like something our corrupt, avaricious liar-in-chief would do that I had to assume he had moved here and was advising Mr. Scrooge Schermerhorn.

For those who did not read about it, I summarize. A 74-year-old woman and a roommate rented from Schermerhorn. The 74 year old suddenly died, following which “her roommate immediately filed paperwork to pay the rent with an automatic deduction from her own bank account” (for the full amount, not just her half).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Schermerhorn nevertheless still took the half rent payment from the deceased's account (effectively 1.5 times the rent owed), refused to repay it, and claimed he was owed it since the dead woman was on the lease and was therefore still “responsible.”