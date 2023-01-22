 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Local family thanks Glens Falls Hospital

My family and I would like to thank all the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for the great care, dedication and compassion they have demonstrated over the years.

Specifically, we wish to recognize oncology, physical and occupational therapy, and Dr. Dimitri Koumanis and all his caring staff at Pruyn Pavilion especially Ashlee, Katie, and Pacu.

It’s comforting to know that we have such caring professionals to meet our health care needs.

They are a valuable asset to our community.

Edward B. Corcoran, 

Fort Ann

