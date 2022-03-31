Letter to the editor: Lobby to keep free school meals

Editor:

During the past two years, as families were faced with nearly unimaginable challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had the assurance that their children would be fed through free school breakfast and lunch programs supported by the federal government. They didn’t have to worry about eligibility requirements related to their household income. But with federal waivers about to expire and no extension of federal funding in sight, that will end when this school year ends.

But there is a way to ensure that kids are fed. Anyone who has a child, a grandchild, a niece or nephew, or who simply cares about the well-being of children needs to reach out to our NYS legislators and Gov. Hochul to urge them to make sure funding for the Healthy School Meals for All program is included in the new state budget. If that doesn’t happen, 2,000 schools and 800,000 students will lose access to free meals at school. Children in families earning less than a living wage, but who are not eligible for free school meals, will be left behind.

Establishing and funding a permanent statewide Health School Meals for All program across all schools participating in the National School Lunch Program would ensure students have access to a healthy breakfast and lunch each day.

Isn’t making sure our children are fed and ready for school — without the worry about where their next meal is coming from — an important priority? Please tell our state officials you think it is!

Sarah Keen, Queensbury

